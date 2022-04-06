Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Up 0.1%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$126.99 and last traded at C$126.99. 187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$713.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.77.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

