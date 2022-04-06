Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

