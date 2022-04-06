Ediston Property Investment to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 78.30 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.34. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of £165.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Imogen Moss purchased 13,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.76 ($13,082.96). Also, insider William Hill acquired 13,015 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,021.55 ($13,143.02).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

