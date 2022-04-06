Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Shares Up 0.3%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

