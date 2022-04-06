EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading 2.5% Higher

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.84. 30,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 856% from the average session volume of 3,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

