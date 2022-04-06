Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EW. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

EW opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,287. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

