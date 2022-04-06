Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.61. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.