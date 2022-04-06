Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ELMD opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.61. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.
Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.