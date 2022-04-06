Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $364.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $298.65 and last traded at $298.59. Approximately 3,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,078,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.49.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.49 and its 200-day moving average is $254.74. The firm has a market cap of $282.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

