Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -2.31. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

