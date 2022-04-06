Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,289. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,219 shares of company stock worth $8,963,927. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,298,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

