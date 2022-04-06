Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $3,601,317.57 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68.
ENTA stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on ENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
