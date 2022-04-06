Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $3,601,317.57 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68.

ENTA stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

