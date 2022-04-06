Energi Hits 1-Day Volume of $375,905.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $43.83 million and approximately $375,905.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00199773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00035662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00402721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00052334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,531,128 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.