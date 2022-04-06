Enjoy Technology (ENJY) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enjoy Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million -$220.61 million -2.89 Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.21 billion $490.54 million -69,737.23

Enjoy Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.89% -20.15% -7.26%

Risk & Volatility

Enjoy Technology has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enjoy Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1326 6722 12114 343 2.56

Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 88.72%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Enjoy Technology rivals beat Enjoy Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

