EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 40 at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.32. EnQuest has a 52-week low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.30 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £606.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43.

In other news, insider John Winterman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,459.02).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

