Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.30.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

