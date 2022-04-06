Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$5.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.20.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESI. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$631.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.04.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.