Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CEO Leo P. Denault Sells 57,889 Shares

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ETR opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 137.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 145.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Entergy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

