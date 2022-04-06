Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. Sells 2,360 Shares

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

