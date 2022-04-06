EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $474.10.

Shares of EPAM opened at $282.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

