Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.35 Per Share

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 89.17 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

