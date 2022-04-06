Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $36.99

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $37.76. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 126,624 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.