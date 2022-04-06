Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,588,667 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $8.06.

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,924,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

