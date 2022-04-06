Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,924,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

