Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $1.20 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

