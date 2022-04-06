Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Savara Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Savara in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Savara alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SVRA stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Savara by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Savara by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.