Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.