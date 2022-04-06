Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000,000. Meditor Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,579,000.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.89) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.