ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $17.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ESS Tech stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,094. The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $5,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

