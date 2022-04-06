Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.