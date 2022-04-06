Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $308,029.80 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,673. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

