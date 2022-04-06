Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.20

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 379451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Euronav by 32.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

