Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930. The stock has a market cap of $209.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. Analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.