Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.18.

CAHPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $4.23 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF remained flat at $$3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

