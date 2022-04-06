Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 389,405 shares of company stock valued at $709,442 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

