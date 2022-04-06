Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 109,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

EXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial raised Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

