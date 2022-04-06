ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $149.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $51,659,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.