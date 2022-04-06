eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

