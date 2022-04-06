eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,112,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,433 shares of company stock worth $9,322,857 in the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.