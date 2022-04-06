Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.41 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,842. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.