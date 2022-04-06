Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $205.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.14 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

