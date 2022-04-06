F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.