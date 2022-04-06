F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.