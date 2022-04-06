Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.39. 142,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

