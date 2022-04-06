Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FANH opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

