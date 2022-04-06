Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 58,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,313. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

