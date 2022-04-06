Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.19. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 2,795 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATH. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $139,738,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

