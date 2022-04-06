Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTRP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 1,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,407. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

