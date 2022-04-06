FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Thomas Tull Buys 10,850 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75.
NYSE:FIGS opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
