FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Thomas Tull Buys 10,850 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

