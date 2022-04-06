Financial Analysis: Landsea Homes (LSEA) versus Its Rivals

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 386 1511 1369 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.07%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.88 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.41

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.32, meaning that their average share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

