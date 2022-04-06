Financial Comparison: NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) vs. Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) and Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSK and Bank of East Asia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $7.05 billion 0.43 $3.34 million $0.73 16.08 Bank of East Asia $2.98 billion 1.44 $678.01 million N/A N/A

Bank of East Asia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NSK.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 2.41% 3.47% 1.74% Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

NSK has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. NSK pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NSK and Bank of East Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 1 2 1 0 2.00 Bank of East Asia 0 1 1 0 2.50

About NSK (Get Rating)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; maintenance and repair services; design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; and sells industrial machinery bearings and automotive components. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bank of East Asia (Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; trade settlement and financing services; onshore and offshore loans; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, pet, medical, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it provides private banking services comprises investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates approximately 170 outlets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, other Asian countries and regions, and internationally. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

