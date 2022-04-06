Financial Review: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36% Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Volatility and Risk

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joby Aviation presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.49%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Summary

Signature Aviation beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Signature Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

